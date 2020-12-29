Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant shine again, but Brooklyn Nets lose

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving put together another dynamic scoring display, but for the first time in this NBA season, it did not result in a win for the Brooklyn Nets as they lost 106-104 to the Charlotte Hornets yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Brooklyn began the Durant and Irving era by posting consecutive blowout wins over the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, becoming the first team since the 2008/09 Los Angeles Lakers to win their first two games by at least 20 points.

Against the Hornets, Durant scored 29 points but missed a game-tying fadeaway with seven seconds remaining, while Irving finished with 25.

"It's a long season and a long process, less than 30 days in here," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "We're still trying to find ourselves and figure out who we are. They've been exceptional thus far with their effort, their engagement."