Kyrie Irving’s 50 points for Brooklyn Nets not sufficient

Kyrie Irving dazzled in his Brooklyn debut, but his 50 points weren't enough as the Nets fell 127-126 in overtime to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their NBA season-opener yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Irving, whose arrival from the Boston Celtics as a free agent helped stamp the Nets as contenders this season, scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.

His step-back three put Brooklyn up 115-112 with 1:16 left in regulation, but Karl Anthony Towns - who led Minnesota with 36 points and 14 rebounds - answered with a three-pointer as they went to overtime.

They traded the lead five times in the extra period, two driving baskets from Andrew Wiggins giving the Timberwolves a 127-124 lead.

Irving sank two free-throws but, with the ball in his hands for a potential game-winner, he lost his balance, recovered and kept the play alive but missed the final shot. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Indiana 110 Detroit 119, Charlotte 126 Chicago 125, Orlando 94 Cleveland 85, Miami 120 Memphis 101, Philadelphia 107 Boston 93, Dallas 108 Washington 100, San Antonio 120 New York 111, Utah 100 Oklahoma City 95, Phoenix 124 Sacramento 95, Portland 100 Denver 108.