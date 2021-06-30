LA Clippers stave off elimination again in Game 5
Paul George scored 41 points as the Los Angeles Clippers kept their NBA Western Conference finals series alive with a battling 116-102 road victory over the Phoenix Suns yesterday morning (Singapore time).
George, the de facto team leader in the absence of the injured Kawhi Leonard, exploded for 20 points in the third quarter alone to reduce Phoenix's series lead to 3-2.
"We thrive in this moment. We're fighters. We're scrappy," said George, whose team were also down 3-2 in the first round against the Dallas Mavericks before winning the last two games to advance. - REUTERS
