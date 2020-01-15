LA Lakers beat Cleveland Cavaliers to extend winning streak to nine

LeBron James scored 23 of his 31 points in the second half, as the Los Angeles Lakers broke open a close game to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-99 and register a ninth straight NBA victory yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With Lakers star Anthony Davis still sidelined by a sore backside from a fall, Dwight Howard added season highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Western Conference leaders at the Staples Center.

James added eight assists and passed Isiah Thomas for eighth place on the league's all-time list. He now has 9,067 career assists.

"Any time I'm linked with the greats, it's just an honour," James said.

SELECTED RESULTS: Minnesota 104 Oklahoma City 117, Indiana 101 Philadelphia 95, Boston 113 Chicago 101