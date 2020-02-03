LA Lakers bounce back from defeat

Anthony Davis scored 21 points as the Los Angeles Lakers put the emotions of their Kobe Bryant tribute behind them with a 129-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings yesterday morning (Singapore time).

This is the Lakers' first victory since Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan 26. Last Friday, they lost 127-119 to Portland Trail Blazers on a night when they paid tribute to the late legend.

Davis followed up his 37-point tally against Portland with another team-high total, while LeBron James had a triple-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:

LA Clippers 118 Minnesota 106, Boston 116 Philadelphia 95