LA Lakers bounce back from defeat
Anthony Davis scored 21 points as the Los Angeles Lakers put the emotions of their Kobe Bryant tribute behind them with a 129-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings yesterday morning (Singapore time).
This is the Lakers' first victory since Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan 26. Last Friday, they lost 127-119 to Portland Trail Blazers on a night when they paid tribute to the late legend.
Davis followed up his 37-point tally against Portland with another team-high total, while LeBron James had a triple-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. - AFP
SELECTED RESULTS:
LA Clippers 118 Minnesota 106, Boston 116 Philadelphia 95
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now