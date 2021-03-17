LA Lakers destroy Golden State Warriors as James hits triple-double

LeBron James bagged his fourth triple-double of the season as the Los Angeles Lakers thrashed the Golden State Warriors 128-97 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

James finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the dominant win at the Chase Center. Montrezl Harrell had 27 points off the bench to lead the Lakers scoring, while Kyle Kuzma finished with 17 points.

Stephen Curry led the Golden State scoring with 27 points.

The Lakers improved to 26-13 to remain in third place in the Western Conference, while the Warriors (20-20) fell to ninth.