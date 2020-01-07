LA Lakers down Detroit Pistons with James' triple-double, 20 blocks
NBA superstar bags his ninth treble of the season in 106-99 victory
LeBron James produced his ninth triple-double of the season yesterday morning (Singapore time) and the Los Angeles Lakers blocked 20 shots on the way to a 106-99 NBA victory over the Detroit Pistons.
Anthony Davis had eight of the Lakers' 20 blocks - which were one shy of the club record set in 1982. JaVale McGee had six and Dwight Howard had five with Avery Bradley adding one.
"It's a remarkable feat," James said of the blocks.
"Dwight, JaVale and AD they make it easy on us and we try to contain a lot of these small quick guards and these rim attackers."
Davis also had 24 points, 11 rebounds and three steals as the Western Conference-leading Lakers repelled a late challenge from the Pistons and remained unbeaten against teams with losing records.
In the fourth quarter, the Lakers led by 11 points with 7:42 remaining, but a 13-1 scoring run put the Pistons up by one point with 4:51 left.
A driving dunk by James restored the Lakers' lead to four with 3:22 remaining, but Derrick Rose's three-pointer whittled the gap again. Davis responded with a three-pointer and Howard produced the Lakers' 20th block of the night as they hung on for a fifth straight win.
"We played a heck of a game," James said.
"They played extremely hard, they were super well-coached and they did a heck of a job of taking us out of a lot of things we wanted to do offensively and we just tried to do the same to them."
Earlier, the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the New York Knicks 135-132 at the Staples Center.
Montrezl Harrell came off the bench to score 34 points, leading a trio of Clippers who scored more than 30.
Paul George and Lou Williams added 32 points each as the Clippers erased the sour taste left by a home loss to the lowly Memphis Grizzlies.
It marked the first time in the club's 50-year history that three players scored at least 30 points. - AFP
OTHER RESULTS:
Miami 122 Portland 111, Cleveland 103 Minnesota 118, Phoenix 114 Memphis 121
