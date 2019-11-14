LA Lakers eclipse Phoenix Suns in closing minutes

Kyle Kuzma drained two clutch three-pointers as the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back to score a 123-115 road victory over the Phoenix Suns yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Kuzma hit back-to-back threes in the final three minutes of a see-saw battle to finally sink the Suns, shortly after Phoenix had taken a 113-111 lead with 3min 29sec left at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

A LeBron James three-pointer put the Lakers 114-113 ahead before Kuzma weighed in to stretch the lead to 120-113.

Kuzma finished with 23 points off the bench, while Anthony Davis led the Lakers' scoring with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

"I've been finding my rhythm all season," Kuzma said of his crucial pair of late three-pointers.

"I feel like every single game I've been getting better with my rhythm and timing. It kind of clicked a little bit. I know I can shoot."

INSTANT RETURN

James added 19 points with 11 assists and seven rebounds as the Lakers made an instant return to winning ways following Sunday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The win saw the Lakers improve to 8-2 at the top of the Western Conference, continuing the franchise's resurgence under head coach Frank Vogel.

Phoenix, meanwhile, fell to 6-4 with the defeat. Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio led the Suns scoring with 21 points apiece. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS:

Indiana 111 Oklahoma City 85, Philadelphia 98 Cleveland 97, Miami 117 Detroit 108, Chicago 120 New York 102, Denver 121 Atlanta 125, Utah 119 Brooklyn 114, Sacramento 107 Portland 99