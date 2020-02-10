LA Lakers fend off Golden State Warriors' comeback bid

Anthony Davis sank three late free-throws to help the visiting Los Angeles Lakers hold off the new-look Golden State Warriors 125-120 in a nationally televised game yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Davis shot nine of 13 at the line en route to a team-high 27 points to complement 10 rebounds.

Avery Bradley racked up five three-pointers to account for a majority of his 21 points, and LeBron James chipped in with 22 points, eight rebounds and a team-high 11 assists for the Lakers, who won for the ninth time in their last 11 road games.

Andrew Wiggins, one of four players making their debut with the Warriors, had 24 points.

Marquese Chriss went for a season-high 26 for the Warriors, who lost at home for the eighth time in their last nine games.

Over at theScotiabank Arena, Fred VanVleet scored 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-best winning streak to 14 games with a 119-118 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Pascal Siakam scored 20 points, including the winning free-throw with 22 seconds left for Toronto, who have also won 10 consecutive home games.

The Raptors squandered an 18-point second-half lead, allowing the visiting Nets to tie the game 118-118 with 35 seconds left before Siakam drained the go-ahead free-throw. - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS: Minnesota 142 LA Clippers 115, Orlando 95 Milwaukee 111, Sacramento 122 San Antonio 102