LA Lakers to look at Howard, Noah and Speights to cover Cousins

The Los Angeles Lakers will host workouts with veteran NBA big men Dwight Howard and Joakim Noah as they plan to fill the void left by a knee injury to DeMarcus Cousins, US media reported.

The Lakers will also take a look at Marreese Speights, according to the Los Angeles Times, as they prepare to be without Cousins for most of the upcoming NBA season.

Noah, 34, proved useful for the Memphis Grizzlies last season after he was waived by the New York Knicks.

Noah played 42 games for Memphis and averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Grizzlies' Howard battled fitness issues last season, playing just nine games with the Washington Wizards.