LA Lakers in quarantine for 14 days: Report

Members of the Los Angeles Lakers are under quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for Covid-19, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The Lakers reportedly participated in a team conference call after the Brooklyn Nets, their most recent opponents on March 10, disclosed that four of their players, including Kevin Durant, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Only one of those four players showed symptoms.

Earlier, the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood had also tested positive.