LA Lakers reach first Conference final since 2010

The Los Angeles Lakers advanced to their first Western Conference final in a decade with a 119-96 win over the Houston Rockets yesterday morning (Singapore time).

LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Lakers eliminated the Rockets 4-1 in Orlando, Florida.

This is the first time that they have reached the NBA's final four since the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics for the 2010 NBA championship.

James' 11th career conference final will be against either Los Angeles Clippers or the Denver Nuggets.