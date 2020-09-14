LA Lakers reach first Conference final since 2010
The Los Angeles Lakers advanced to their first Western Conference final in a decade with a 119-96 win over the Houston Rockets yesterday morning (Singapore time).
LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Lakers eliminated the Rockets 4-1 in Orlando, Florida.
This is the first time that they have reached the NBA's final four since the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics for the 2010 NBA championship.
James' 11th career conference final will be against either Los Angeles Clippers or the Denver Nuggets.
The Clippers lead 3-2 ahead of this morning's Game 6. - AFP
