LA Lakers secure first win over LA Clippers this season

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 58 points, as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers with a 112-104 NBA victory yesterday morning (Singapore time).

James scored 28 points and dished out nine assists, while Davis finished with a team-high 30 points as the Lakers avenged consecutive losses to the Clippers on Christmas Day and the season- opener in October.

Paul George scored a team-high 31 points and reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Kawhi Leonard poured in 27 points for the Clippers, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.

"James was unbelievable, he was too much for them," said Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Minnesota 107 New Orleans 120, Phoenix 140 Milwaukee 131, Houston 106 Orlando 126, Cleveland 132 San Antonio 129 (OT), Sacramento 113 Toronto 118, Dallas 109 Pacers 112