Lakers beat Magic to end three-game losing run
Dennis Schroeder had 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 114-103 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Anthony Davis and Montrezl Harrell each had 18 points for the Lakers (36-25), who snapped a three-game losing streak and dealt the Magic (18-43) their sixth consecutive defeat.
Meanwhile, Devin Booker scored 33 points as the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks 118-110, ending their nine-match winning run . - REUTERS
