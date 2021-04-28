Basketball

Lakers beat Magic to end three-game losing run

Apr 28, 2021 06:00 am

Dennis Schroeder had 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 114-103 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Anthony Davis and Montrezl Harrell each had 18 points for the Lakers (36-25), who snapped a three-game losing streak and dealt the Magic (18-43) their sixth consecutive defeat.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker scored 33 points as the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks 118-110, ending their nine-match winning run . - REUTERS

