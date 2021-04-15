Lakers end seven-game road trip with win over Hornets
Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points while Alex Caruso finished with 13 points and six assists off the bench as the Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up a road trip by defeating hosts Charlotte Hornets 101-93 yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Lakers finished with a 4-3 record on the road stretch.
Over in Minnesota, Kevin Durant scored 31 points as the Brooklyn Nets bounced back from defeat by the Lakers with a blowout 127-97 victory over the Timberwolves. - REUTERS
