Lakers, Warriors to clash on Christmas

LeBron James and his new Los Angeles Lakers teammates will visit defending champions Golden State Warriors on Christmas in a 2018-19 NBA campaign that opens Oct 16.

James has faced the Warriors in the NBA Finals the past four years as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning the 2016 crown.

But the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player joined the Lakers last month.

James will make his NBA regular-season debut with the Lakers on Oct 18, when they visit Portland. The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder will visit the Warriors on Oct 16 to tip-off the season. - REUTERS