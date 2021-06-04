Late threes help Dallas Mavericks beat LA Clippers

Tim Hardaway Jr and Kristaps Porzingis sank consecutive three-pointers inside the final three minutes, as the visiting Dallas Mavericks survived a frantic Los Angeles Clippers rally for a 105-100 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Luka Doncic finished with a game-high 42 points, helping the Mavericks take a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference first-round play-off series. - REUTERS