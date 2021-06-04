Basketball

Late threes help Dallas Mavericks beat LA Clippers

Jun 04, 2021 06:00 am

Tim Hardaway Jr and Kristaps Porzingis sank consecutive three-pointers inside the final three minutes, as the visiting Dallas Mavericks survived a frantic Los Angeles Clippers rally for a 105-100 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Luka Doncic finished with a game-high 42 points, helping the Mavericks take a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference first-round play-off series. - REUTERS

  • OTHER RESULTS

     

     

    • Philadelphia 129 Washington 112

    *76ers win series 4-1

    • New York 89 Atlanta 103

    *Hawks win series 4-1

    • Utah 126 Memphis 110

    * Jazz win series 4-1

LeBron James realistic as LA Lakers are pushed to brink of elimination
Basketball

James realistic as Lakers are pushed to brink of elimination

Related Stories

Wizards fight back to avoid getting swept by the 76ers

Kyrie Irving: NBA arenas becoming like ‘human zoos’

Bucks sweep past Heat to reach second round

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Basketball