Late threes help Dallas Mavericks beat LA Clippers
Tim Hardaway Jr and Kristaps Porzingis sank consecutive three-pointers inside the final three minutes, as the visiting Dallas Mavericks survived a frantic Los Angeles Clippers rally for a 105-100 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Luka Doncic finished with a game-high 42 points, helping the Mavericks take a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference first-round play-off series. - REUTERS
-
- Philadelphia 129 Washington 112
*76ers win series 4-1
- New York 89 Atlanta 103
*Hawks win series 4-1
- Utah 126 Memphis 110
* Jazz win series 4-1
