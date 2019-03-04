League leaders Alab Pilipinas end Slingers’ winning streak

The Singapore Slingers saw their winning run in the Asean Basketball League halted in an 80-70 defeat by league leaders Alab Pilipinas at the OCBC Arena yesterday.

The Slingers, who had racked up four victories in a row to secure their play-off spot before yesterday's match, led 35-33 at half-time, but were no match once the Pilipinas got their pistons pumping in front of about 2,800 fans.

Jerran Young fouled out in the third quarter when the Slingers were down by one, causing the hosts to lose a key scoring player.

The Slingers' next match will be against the CLS Knights Indonesia at the OCBC Arena on Sunday.