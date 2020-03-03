Lebron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo stake claims for MVP

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped up their NBA MVP campaigns with dominant performances yesterday morning (Singapore time) over a couple of teams battling for play-off spots.

Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo poured in 41 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as Milwaukee Bucks notched another one-sided victory, a 93-85 win over the Hornets in Charlotte.

James had a triple-double of 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:

Minnesota 91 Dallas 111, LA Clippers 136 Philadelphia 130, Denver 133 Toronto 118.