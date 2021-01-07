LeBron James, Anthony Davis carry LA Lakers past Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James and Anthony Davis picked up the pace when the Los Angeles Lakers needed them most, coming up big in the waning minutes of a 94-92 NBA win over the Grizzlies in Memphis yesterday morning (Singapore time).

James and Davis scored 26 points apiece as the reigning NBA champions escaped with a victory that kept them unbeaten in four road games this season and improved their record to 6-2 overall.

James, who added 11 rebounds and seven assists, scored 21 of his points in the second half to ensure the Lakers came out tops in a game where both teams struggled with their shooting.

The Lakers trailed 79-77 with 5:18 remaining. Davis drained a three-pointer to put them ahead, and he and James took over.

In Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving carried the load for the Nets in the absence of Kevin Durant, scoring 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting in a 130-96 romp over the Utah Jazz.

His performance, which also included six rebounds, five assists and three steals, was just what the Nets needed with Durant ruled out this week by coronavirus safety protocols after contact with someone who tested positive.

In Los Angeles, the San Antonio Spurs snapped a four-game losing run with a 116-113 win over the Clippers, with Australian Patty Mills bagging a career-high eight three-pointers as he led the Spurs with 27 points off the bench.