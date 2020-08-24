LeBron James, Anthony Davis help LA Lakers to a 2-1 lead

LeBron James said he is getting more comfortable at sharing the offensive load with Anthony Davis in key play-off games, after helping Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-108 in game three of their Western Conference play-off series.

"We try to work off one another," said James, who racked up 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

"There are going to be times when he has it going, so I try to do other things like make sure we keep offence going, and keep our pace flowing.

Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven first round series in the NBA's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

"There are no egos. We want both of us to succeed," added James.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul drained a three-pointer as part of a 12-0 run to begin overtime as his team edged out the Houston Rockets 119-107 after being locked 104-104 at the end of regulation. The Rockets lead the series 2-1. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Milwaukee Bucks 121 Orlando Magic 107 (Bucks lead 2-1)

Miami Heat 124 Indiana Pacers 115 (Heat lead 3-0)