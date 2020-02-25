LeBron James dream shakes off the Boston Celtics

LeBron James delivered the go-ahead jumper with 30 seconds left to help lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a 114-112 victory over the Boston Celtics yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the two decorated franchises renewed their historic rivalry.

"I just gave a little dream shake to the baseline and was able to open up the middle and get my fadeaway," James said.

The NBA powerhouses went down to the wire in a back-and-forth thriller in front of a crowd of almost 19,000 at the Staples Center.