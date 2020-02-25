Basketball

LeBron James dream shakes off the Boston Celtics

Match Report
Feb 25, 2020 06:00 am

LeBron James delivered the go-ahead jumper with 30 seconds left to help lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a 114-112 victory over the Boston Celtics yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the two decorated franchises renewed their historic rivalry.

"I just gave a little dream shake to the baseline and was able to open up the middle and get my fadeaway," James said.

The NBA powerhouses went down to the wire in a back-and-forth thriller in front of a crowd of almost 19,000 at the Staples Center.

Boston and Los Angeles have 33 championships between them and have met in the finals a record 12 times. Both are once again title contenders, with the Lakers top of the Western Conference standings and the Celtics third in the Eastern Conference. - AFP

Davis leads Lakers to overtime win over Nuggets

