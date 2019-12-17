LeBron James helps LA Lakers to seventh straight win

LeBron James scored 32 points to lead the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 101-96 win over the Atlanta Hawks yesterday morning (Singapore time) and extend their road winning streak to 14 NBA games.

James made 12 of 21 from the field, four of them three-pointers, and added 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks to help the Lakers extend their overall winning streak to seven.

The Lakers' road streak is their longest since they won 18 straight away from home during their NBA record 33-game winning streak in 1972/73.

Their only road loss this season was in their own building in their first regular-season contest, when the Clippers were the "home" team at Staples Center, which the teams share.

The Lakers also got 27 points and 13 rebounds from Anthony Davis, who had 12th double-double. The Hawks got 30 points from Trae Young. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Golden State 79 Sacramento 100, Brooklyn 109 Philadelphia 89, Denver 111 NY Knicks 105, New Orleans 119 Orlando 130.