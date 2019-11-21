LeBron James makes triple-double history in Lakers’ win over Thunder

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team in the league yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the Los Angeles Lakers powered to victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 112-107 win over the Thunder at the Staples Center.

The win saw the Lakers improve to 12-2 to remain on top of the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers scoring with 34 points, while adding seven rebounds and four assists. Rajon Rondo dished out 10 assists for the Lakers, nine of which came in the first half.

James reached double digits in assists for the sixth consecutive game and for the 11th time this season. He leads the NBA with an average of 11.1 assists per game.

But it was James' 86th career triple-double that grabbed the headlines, the Lakers star sealing the milestone with an assist to Davis with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

James said the record would not have been possible without the support of coaches and teammates over the years.

"I really don't know what to think about it, to be honest," James said.

"I've had some great teammates and great coaches who've put me in position to facilitate. My teammates have made shots for me throughout my career, coaches have put me in position to be successful.

"Hopefully, in all those triple-doubles, I've got a winning record because that's what's most important. But it's a pretty cool stat and I'm glad it happened."

Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook is hard on James' heels with triple-doubles against 29 of the league's 30 teams. Westbrook would complete his set with a triple-double against his former team Oklahoma City, who he left this year.

Dennis Schroeder scored 31 points and Danilo Gallinari added 25 for Oklahoma City. - AFP, REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS:

Memphis 95 Golden State 114, New Orleans 115 Portland 104, Sacramento 120 Phoenix 116