Basketball

LeBron James out indefinitely due to ankle injury

Mar 22, 2021 06:00 am

LeBron James crashed out of the Los Angeles Lakers' 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a right ankle injury that will sideline the NBA star indefinitely.

James, 36, collapsed to the Staples Center court in agony after a collision with Atlanta's Solomon Hill in the second quarter, crying out in pain and clutching his right ankle.

He returned briefly to hit a three-pointer before limping back to the locker room. In a tweet, he said he would return as soon as possible.

Over in Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a quiet 26 points as the Bucks defeated San Antonio Spurs 120-113 for their sixth straight win. - AFP

Basketball

James' triple-double help Lakers win big

Related Stories

Birthday boy Stephen Curry calls the tune for Golden State

Giannis Antetokounmpo shines for Bucks in day of triple-doubles

Harden agrees with comparisons between Luka Doncic and Larry Bird

Aslan Karatsev claims first ATP title

Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev continued his breakthrough year as he claimed his first ATP Tour title by beating Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-2 in the Dubai Championships final yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 27-year-old, who enjoyed a fairy-tale run to the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year, overpowered his South African opponent with a barrage of winners to take his record to 12-2 for the season, having only won three Tour-level matches prior to this year.

The world No. 42 is the third Russian player to win an ATP title this year along with Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Basketball