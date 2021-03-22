LeBron James out indefinitely due to ankle injury
LeBron James crashed out of the Los Angeles Lakers' 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a right ankle injury that will sideline the NBA star indefinitely.
James, 36, collapsed to the Staples Center court in agony after a collision with Atlanta's Solomon Hill in the second quarter, crying out in pain and clutching his right ankle.
He returned briefly to hit a three-pointer before limping back to the locker room. In a tweet, he said he would return as soon as possible.
Over in Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a quiet 26 points as the Bucks defeated San Antonio Spurs 120-113 for their sixth straight win. - AFP
Aslan Karatsev claims first ATP title
Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev continued his breakthrough year as he claimed his first ATP Tour title by beating Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-2 in the Dubai Championships final yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The 27-year-old, who enjoyed a fairy-tale run to the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year, overpowered his South African opponent with a barrage of winners to take his record to 12-2 for the season, having only won three Tour-level matches prior to this year.
The world No. 42 is the third Russian player to win an ATP title this year along with Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. - REUTERS
