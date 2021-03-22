LeBron James out indefinitely due to ankle injury

LeBron James crashed out of the Los Angeles Lakers' 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a right ankle injury that will sideline the NBA star indefinitely.

James, 36, collapsed to the Staples Center court in agony after a collision with Atlanta's Solomon Hill in the second quarter, crying out in pain and clutching his right ankle.

He returned briefly to hit a three-pointer before limping back to the locker room. In a tweet, he said he would return as soon as possible.