LeBron James plays down row with fans in LA Lakers game
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was happy fans are back at some NBA games amid the Covid-19 pandemic, despite a tiff with fans that led to four of them being ejected from the Lakers' 107-99 win at the Atlanta Hawks yesterday morning (Singapore time).
James became embroiled in a row with a male spectator during the fourth quarter at the State Farm Arena.
A woman later joined in and was escorted out by security personnel along with three others. She posted an expletive-laden video on social media, claiming that the dispute started only after James had exchanged words with her husband.
"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building. I miss that interaction," he said. "There was a back-and-forth between two grown men ... I didn't think they should have been kicked out." - REUTERS
