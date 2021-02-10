LeBron James shines for injury-hit LA Lakers in 119-112 win

LeBron James scored a 28-point triple-double as the injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers bagged a fifth consecutive win yesterday morning (Singapore time) in a 119-112 overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For a second straight game, James - who had 12 assists and 14 rebounds - and the Lakers were forced to dig deep in overtime, overturning a double-digit deficit early in the fourth quarter to grind out their 19th win of the season.

In Denver, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way as the Milwaukee Bucks notched a fifth straight victory with a 125-112 win over the Nuggets.