LeBron James shows LA Lakers the way against sagging San Antonio Spurs

LeBron James poured in 33 points and dished out 14 assists to push the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 114-104 victory over the struggling San Antonio Spurs yesterday morning (Singapore time).

It was the Lakers' eighth straight win.

They led by just four points heading to the final quarter, but opened the period with a 12-3 run that featured a pair of three-pointers from James and capped by his assist to JaVale McGee for a dunk. San Antonio never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Anthony Davis added 19 points, 15 of them in the second half, and 12 rebounds. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 14, Rajon Rondo hit for 13 points, while Troy Daniels and Kyle Kuzma pumped in 11 and 10 points for the Lakers.

Los Angeles, whose only defeats this year were by crosstown-rivals Clippers and Toronto, are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season.

They won the NBA championship that season. - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS:

Milwaukee 122 Utah 118, Toronto 101 Philadelphia 96, Golden State 97 Oklahoma 100.