LeBron James sparks LA Lakers' comeback win over Chicago Bulls

LeBron James scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and passed off 11 assists yesterday morning (Singapore time), leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 118-112 comeback NBA victory at Chicago with his third consecutive triple-double.

Anthony Davis produced a season-low 15 points on six-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds, but James surged in the final minutes to lead Lakers to an NBA-best 6-1.

It was only the third time in James' career that he has produced three consecutive triple-doubles after 2009 and 2017.

The Lakers, the NBA's top defensive club, outscored Chicago 38-19 in the fourth quarter and looked like the dominant team James hopes can reach the NBA Finals.

"We can't think about the Finals even though that's our aspiration," James said.

"We have small goals in mind and that's to be the best defensive team in the league every night.

"We took a step backwards in the first half, but we made up for it in the second half by just locking them down. We have to be able to win in adverse situations." - AFP

OTHER RESULTS:

Charlotte 122 Indiana 120 (OT), Cleveland 113 Boston 119, Atlanta 108 San Antonio 100, Oklahoma City 102 Orlando 94, Denver 109 Miami 89