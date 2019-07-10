LeBron James to start at point-guard
LeBron James is preparing to take on a new role with the Los Angeles Lakers this season as point-guard, according to a report by Yahoo! Sports'Chris Haynes on Monday.
James, 34, will take over floor general duties from Lonzo Ball, who was traded to New Orleans, and Rajon Rondo, who remains one of three other point-guards on the Lakers' roster along with Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso.
While James has started sparingly as a point-guard, he has functioned primarily as a point-forward for most of his career. - REUTERS
