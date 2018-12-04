LeBron: Lakers are improving every day

The Los Angeles Lakers recovered from a slow start to beat the struggling Phoenix Suns 120-96 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 23 points. Superstar LeBron James added 22 while sitting out the entire fourth quarter of the comfortable victory.

The Suns led by as many as 17 in a first quarter in which James characterised the Lakers' play as "horrible".

But Los Angeles had cut that deficit to 10 points by the end of the period and out-scored the Suns 40-15 in the second to seize control.

"I think we're just getting better every day," said James said of the young Lakers team. "We know what's winning basketball for us - that's defending and sharing the ball."

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs bounced back from two embarrassing defeats with a 131-118 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

After losing their last two games by a combined 68 points, the Spurs responded with their highest point total in two weeks.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 29 points and Rudy Gay chipped in 18 as the Spurs withstood a 37-point performance from Portland's Damian Lillard.

In Miami, Dwyane Wade drained two free-throws with 3.2 seconds left to seal the Heat's 102-100 victory over the Utah Jazz. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: