LeBron nearing return for Lakers

LeBron James will not travel with the Los Angeles Lakers for the team's upcoming road games to Oklahoma City and Houston, ESPN reported yesterday, citing agent Rich Paul.

James strained his left groin on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors and has missed 11 games. The Lakers are 4-7 without him, including a 107-100 win over the Chicago Bulls yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Paul told ESPN James has not been ruled out for Monday's date with the Warriors, a Martin Luther King Jr. Day game at Staples Center.

Lakers coach Luke Walton said earlier that he was optimistic the Lakers would get good news after James' evaluation yesterday.

James was active and ramped up his physical activity on Tuesday, shooting and passing in half-court activities.

The 34-year-old has not taken part in any full-court team activities.

On Monday, injured point-guard Rajon Rondo was cleared by doctors to dribble with his right hand.

He also was injured in the Christmas game and three days later had surgery to repair a ligament in his right ring finger. It was estimated he could miss up to five weeks.

James and Rondo both practised three-pointers at Tuesday's shootaround.