LeBron seals $209m deal with Lakers

LeBron James signed his new four-year NBA contract worth US$154 million (S$208.8 million) with the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday morning (Singapore time), with Lakers president Earvin "Magic" Johnson calling it a "huge step" for the team.

Klutch Sports Group, agents for James, tweeted a photo of the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player with "officially signed with the Lakers" as the caption.

The agents revealed on July 1, hours after the start of free agency, that James had agreed to terms in the Lakers deal, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers after four seasons in which he led them to four NBA Finals.

James brought Cleveland their first major sports crown since 1964 when the Cavs won the 2016 NBA crown. His two other titles came with the Miami Heat.

But they lost three of four Finals showdowns with the Golden State Warriors, falling to 3-6 for his career in the NBA Finals, and decided to move in the hopes of rebuilding the Lakers.