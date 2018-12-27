Lebron sorry for ‘Jewish money’ post

American basketball star LeBron James has apologised for posting controversial song lyrics with the phrase "getting that Jewish money" on Instagram, where he boasts over 45 million followers.

"We been getting that Jewish Money, Everything is kosher," the Los Angeles Lakers forward posted in an Instagram story over the weekend, reciting lyrics from rapper 21 Savage's song "Asmr" while wearing a Lakers sweatshirt.

Darren Rovell, a sports business analyst who formerly worked for ESPN, called attention to the post's problematic use of stereotypes painting Jewish people as wealthy and tightfisted.

"Surprised LeBron, who makes very few mistakes, put this out. Does quoting lyrics from a song absolve the person quoting from the responsibility behind the words?" Rovell tweeted.

"I'd argue no, especially with a following of 45 million."

NO FINE

Speaking to ESPN following the Lakers' Monday 107-99 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, James said: "It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody."

"Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone. That's not why I chose to share that lyric," said the 33-year-old basketball great, who added that he regularly posts song lyrics.

"That's what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music and that was the by-product of it," he said.

"So I actually thought it was a compliment and, obviously, it wasn't through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies."