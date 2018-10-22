LeBron's home debut marred by Rockets

LA Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (in yellow) throwing a punch at Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul in the fourth quarter of their game at Staples Center.

LeBron James' home debut with the Los Angeles Lakers ended on a sour note yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the Houston Rockets seized control late for a 124-115 win in a physical contest at Staples Center.

James finished with 24 points and five assists, but the Lakers couldn't stop the Rockets' dynamic duo of James Harden and Chris Paul, who combined for 64 points. Harden finished with 36 points and Paul delivered 28 and 10 assists before he was ejected in the fourth quarter for fighting.

"We were right there. It was a one-point game and we had an opportunity to win the game," said James.

"I am not disappointed at all. We are going to have some early troubles. Nobody said it was going to be easy."

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James signed with the Lakers three months ago after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to four straight NBA final appearances, including their first championship in 2016.

The loss left James still searching for his first win as a Laker.

In his season-opening game in Portland last Thursday, James scored 26 points in a 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

"We had some miscues, we had some missed shots, that's the way the cookie crumbles," James said.

James was introduced to the sold-out crowd of 19,000 by Lakers announcer Lawrence Tanter: "The other forward is No. 23, his 16th campaign, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, LeBron James!"

The Rockets scored the first seven points before James scored on his first shot attempt, cutting Houston's lead to five two minutes into the game.

James introduced himself to the Laker fanatics with an 18-foot pull-up jumper.

A minute later, he tried his first three-pointer from 26 feet but it bounced away.

FIGHT BROKE OUT

Later, he electrified the Staples Center crowd for the first time with a monster two-handed slam to tie the contest 14-14 halfway through the first quarter.

The Lakers kept in the contest until the third quarter, where they trailed by just 98-97. But the Rockets sped away in the last period.

James then found himself playing peacemaker after a fight broke out involving Paul, and the Lakers' Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram.

Punches were thrown on both sides and all three were ejected.

Paul and Rondo were the main combatants trading blows after Paul stuck his finger in Rondo's face and pushed him hard.

Rondo answered with a roundhouse left that would have made boxing champion Floyd Mayweather proud - the fighter was sitting courtside, obviously enjoying the fireworks.

Paul then missed with a right but connected with a hard left of his own.

Even with him ejected, the Rockets had no problems seeing out a 124-115 victory. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:Washington 113 Toronto 117, NY Knicks 101 Boston 103, Philadelphia 116 Orlando 115, Portland 121 San Antonio 108, Miami 112 Charlotte 113