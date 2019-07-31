‘Linsanity’ star in tears as Jeremy Lin hits ‘rock bottom’

Basketball star Jeremy Lin broke down in tears during an emotional appearance in Taiwan when he described hitting "rock bottom" and feeling abandoned by the NBA as he languishes as a free agent.

Lin - the first Asian-American to win an NBA title - was part of the Toronto Raptors team who won the championship last season, but he was often benched during the play-offs as the point guard struggled with his form.

The man behind the "Linsanity" hysteria of 2012 became an unrestricted free agent this summer and is still without a team as the new season approaches.

Lin wept as he recounted his recent career trajectory while on stage at a church event in Taiwan.

"Free agency has been tough because I feel like, in some ways, the NBA has kind of given up on me," he said.

The Harvard graduate added he had waited years to play for the Raptors, but felt his time with the team was his "worst shooting of his career".

Lin averaged only 3.4 minutes in the play-offs and one minute on the court during the championship Finals.

Free agency was "the last straw that broke the camel's back", he said, after which he hung his head and cried.

"Every year it gets harder," Lin added.