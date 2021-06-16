Basketball

Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks level semi-final series

Kawhi Leonard recorded 31 points and seven rebounds before exiting with a knock, as the Los Angeles Clippers notched a 118-104 victory over the Utah Jazz yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The win helped the Clippers level their Western Conference semi-final series at 2-2.

Leonard, who grabbed his right knee after a collision, left with 4min 35sec remaining, but told a reporter that he'll be OK.

In the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks pipped the Philadelphia 76ers 103-100 to tie their semi-final series at two games apiece. - REUTERS

