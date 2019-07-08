Los Angeles Lakers announce signing of Anthony Davis from New Orleans

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it official that they have signed forward Anthony Davis, who they hope will form a dynamic one-two punch with superstar LeBron James.

"Anthony Davis is arguably the most dominant all-around young player in today's NBA," said Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

"Anthony represents everything we stand for, with his unwavering commitment to excellence as both a person and athlete."

The Davis signing took place on the first day NBA teams were allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts that were negotiated over the past week.

The Lakers reiterated in their statement that they have acquired Davis, 26, in a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, the draft rights to De'Andre Hunter, two first-round picks, and cash.

As part of the trade, the Lakers also sent Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones, Moritz Wagner and a second-round draft pick to the Washington Wizards, who in turn, sent cash consideration to the Pelicans.

The Lakers also announced other signings, including deals with Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins and Danny Green.