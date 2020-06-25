Los Angeles Lakers’ Bradley Avery opts out of NBA restart

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley announced on Tuesday that he will not join the team when the NBA season resumes next month in Orlando, Florida.

Bradley told ESPN that his decision was made out of concern for the health of his six-year-old son, Liam, who has dealt with respiratory problems. Bradley and his wife have three children.

After a four-month hiatus prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the NBA will send the top 22 of its 30 teams to the Walt Disney World Resort. Training camp will run from July 9-29 with games to commence on July 30.

Meanwhile, seven NBA players, including Denver Nuggets' Serbian star Nikola Jokic, have tested positive for the coronavirus recently, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The only one of the group who was specifically identified was Jokic, who was in Belgrade on June 15 for an exhibition game and is now reportedly under quarantine.