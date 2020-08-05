Los Angeles Lakers clinch top seed in the West with Utah Jazz win

Anthony Davis scored 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the Los Angeles Lakers (51-15) clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference play-offs with a 116-108 victory over the Utah Jazz at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

LeBron James contributed 22 points and nine assists, and Dwight Howard added 11 points as the Lakers improved to 2-1 in restart games, rebounding from a loss to the defending champions Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points, 21 of which came in the first half, and Mike Conley added 24 as the Jazz (42-25) lost their second consecutive game and slipped to fifth spot behind the Houston Rockets (42-24). - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS:

Miami 103 Toronto 107, Philadelphia 132 San Antonio 130