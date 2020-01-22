Los Angeles Lakers given a 139-107 thrashing by Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics handed what LeBron James called a "butt-whipping" to his Los Angeles Lakers in their worst defeat of the NBA season yesterday morning (Singapore time), routing the Western Conference leaders 139-107.

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Kemba Walker returned from injury to add 20 for the Celtics, who snapped a three-game skid with the upset triumph.

Enes Kanter came off the bench to score 18 points and pull down 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who had lost six of their past eight games.

"Listen, it was just a good, old-fashioned butt-whipping, that's all," said James, who scored 15 points and handed out 13 assists for the Lakers - who had won 10 of their last 11. - AFP

SELECTED SCORES:

Houston 107 Oklahoma City 112, Utah 118 Indiana 88, Milwaukee 111 Chicago 98, Cleveland 86 New York 106, Portland 129 Golden State 124.