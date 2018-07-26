Love is Cavaliers' new focus

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (right) driving to the basket against Golden State Warriors' Jordan Bell during the NBA Finals.

Kevin Love is the new centrepiece of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

General manager Koby Altman announced at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday that Love signed a four-year, US$120-million (S$163.4m) extension with the Cavaliers for a contract that now equals US$145m over five seasons.

"When I got traded here a few years back, I was committed to the long term," Love said.

"I was committed to the culture."

Love, who joined Altman in an impromptu setting inside the arena surrounded by an audience of construction workers and team employees, asked those gathered for patience as the team take on a new look next season.

"I'm very excited. I hope that you guys are too," he said.

"I know we've been to four straight Finals and been a little bit spoiled. I'm hoping that you guys will grow with us through the years."

Love had two seasons remaining on his deal with the Cavaliers - including a now moot player option - totalling US$49.7m. He will be paid US$24.1m in 2018-19.

The Cavaliers, Altman said, were "stunned" when LeBron James announced earlier in the month that he was signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the Cavaliers with a decision to make on Love.

Altman denied simmering rumours that Love was on the trade block, but there had been no indication a contract extension was in the works.

Retaining Love, who turns 30 in September, leaves the franchise with a standout to reload around. Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in 59 regular-season games last season.

The five-time All-Star has helped the Cavaliers reach four straight NBA Finals alongside James.

Cleveland lost three of them to the Golden State Warriors.

Love has career averages of 18.3 points and 11.3 rebounds over 10 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cavaliers.

He twice averaged 26 or more points during his six seasons in Minnesota.

CHINA MOVE FOR WADE?

Meanwhile, with his NBA future still undecided, Dwyane Wade is apparently being courted heavily by teams in the Chinese Basketball Association.

According to a report from Chinese journalist Zhang Dou, the Zhejiang Golden Bulls have offered Wade US$25m over three years.

A report over the weekend indicated the Xinjiang Flying Tigers were preparing to offer Wade a"monster deal".

Wade, who made just over US$2.3m last season with the Cavaliers and Miami Heat, is in the middle of a marketing tour in China.