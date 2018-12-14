Lowry, Ibaka power Raptors in win over Warriors

Kyle Lowry (in red) and his Raptors teammates brought Golden State to their knees with a commanding display that earned Toronto their first win at the Oracle Arena in 14 years.

Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka combined for 43 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the two-time defending champions Golden State Warriors at home for the first time in 14 years with a 113-93 victory yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Lowry finished with 23 points and 12 assists, and Ibaka tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds as Toronto won despite not having Kawhi Leonard in the line-up.

"It is good for us to get out there and everyone is touching and moving the ball. Move it, swing it, play with some pace," Lowry said.

"It is our second game on this road trip, so a good win for us. Something to build on."

Danny Green scored 15 points, Pascal Siakam had 13 and Fred VanVleet added 10 to help the Raptors improve to a league-best 23-7, matching the best start in franchise history.

Toronto won despite not having Leonard for a second consecutive night with a sore right hip. The Raptors also lost centre Jonas Valanciunas to a dislocated left thumb in the first half at the Oracle Arena.

The Warriors lost their second straight game to the Raptors and were so hopelessly outclassed that they rested their starters and went with their reserves late in the fourth quarter.

"We didn't make shots early in the game and it affected our energy," said Stephen Curry, who had 10 points.

"They got into us early and played aggressive, and that set the tone. It was one of those tough nights. They are obviously a great team."

CELTICS WIN

Elsewhere, Kyrie Irving drained a clutch three-pointer with 16 seconds left as the short-handed Boston Celtics used a variety of interchangeable parts to beat the Washington Wizards 130-125 in overtime.

Irving delivered a game-high 38 points, including consecutive three-pointers in the final 40 seconds of overtime, to propel Boston past the Wizards for their seventh-straight victory.

"Those last two shots were amazing. He made it look easy," coach Brad Stevens said of Irving, who has had six career overtimes with at least 10 points.

SELECTED RESULTS: Cleveland 113 New York 106, Indiana 113 Milwaukee 97, Philadelphia 124 Brooklyn 127, New Orleans 118 Oklahoma City 114, Dallas 114 Atlanta 107, Utah 111 Miami 84