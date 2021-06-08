Luka Doncic bags 46 points but Los Angeles Clippers win

Kawhi Leonard recorded 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 yesterday morning (Singapore time), punching their ticket to the second round of the NBA play-offs.

The Clippers had to withstand a 46-point performance from Mavericks star Luka Doncic to clinch Game 7 and book a meeting with the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

Game 1 is in Salt Lake City tomorrow morning.

"We never gave up. We wanted to get better and we did it, especially on the defensive end," Leonard said.

Doncic, who continued his superb play in the series despite playing with a sore neck suffered in Game 4, said: "We gave everything.

"Obviously I hate losing. We hate losing, but I'm proud of my team."