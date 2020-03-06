Luka Doncic sets Dallas Mavericks’ triple-double record

Luka Doncic had a record-setting 30-point triple double, as the Dallas Mavericks held off Zion Williamson's visiting New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The score was tied three times in the extra session, before Doncic drained a clutch three- pointer with 70 seconds left to make it 121-118 in a thriller featuring two of the NBA's brightest young stars in Doncic and Williamson.

Doncic finished with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, while Pelicans star Williamson scored 21 points in 35 minutes of playing time in his first back-to-back games.

But Williamson could not match the heroics of the 21-year-old Doncic, who broke the Mavs' career triple-double record with his 22nd overall.

The Slovenian did it in just his 122nd career game.

Doncic also became the youngest player in NBA history to have a game with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. He sprained his right thumb and had it checked by team doctors and afterwards said it felt good.

Seth Curry added 21 points and Tim Hardaway had 18 for the Mavericks. Brandon Ingram scored 27 points and Lonzo Bell had 25 for the Pelicans. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Milwaukee 119 Indiana 100, Cleveland 106 Boston 112, Detroit 107 Oklahoma City 114