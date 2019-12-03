Luka Doncic stars as Dallas Mavericks sink LA Lakers

Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 27 points in a dynamic second half, as the Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Doncic also had 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Delon Wright had 17 points and nine assists in the Mavericks' seventh victory in eight games.

Dallas underlined their status as likely title contenders with an inspired second half on the road against the NBA-leading Lakers, who had lost only once in 18 games since their season opener.

Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, and LeBron James had 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

They dropped to 17-3. - AFP

SELECTED SCORES: LA Clippers 150 Washington 125, Orlando 100 Golden State 96, Toronto 130 Utah 110, Miami 109 Brooklyn 106, New York 104 Boston 113.