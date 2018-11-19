Mavericks shock Warriors

Rookie Luka Doncic scored 24 points, including the jump-shot with 70 seconds left that halted the hosts Dallas Mavericks' 10-game losing streak to the Golden State Warriors with a dramatic 112-109 victory yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Warriors, missing injured starters Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, have now lost four of their last six, and have lost two in a row for the first time this season.

Far from pushing the panic button, coach Steve Kerr said he was pleased to see the Warriors play well enough to win - even if they came up short.

"What we did tonight was fantastic," he said.

"The effort was great. We got incredible energy from the bench. Our guys competed the whole way through. It's a first step to getting our groove back." - AFP

SEELCTED RESULTS:

Phoenix 100 Oklahoma City 110 , Brooklyn 119 LA Clippers 127, Orlando 130 LA Lakers 117, Chicago 83 Toronto 122, Boston 86 Utah 98, Houston 132 Sacramento 112