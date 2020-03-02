Memphis Grizzlies end losing run by mauling Los Angeles Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies, clinging to the eighth and final play-off spot in the NBA Western Conference, snapped a five-game skid with a 105-88 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Rookie Ja Morant scored 27 points and tied his season high with 14 assists for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 22 points in the third quarter. In the process, Memphis snapped the West-leading Lakers' seven-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies out-rebounded the Lakers 51-45 and harried Los Angeles into 16 turnovers leading to 22 Memphis points.

"They came out and played with a sense of desperation," Lakers star Anthony Davis said. "They wanted it more than us tonight, and it showed." - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Boston 110 Houston 111 (OT), Phoenix 99 Golden State 115, Miami 116 Brooklyn 113