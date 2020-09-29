Miami Heat scorch Boston Celtics to reach NBA Finals against LA Lakers

The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 125-113 in Game 6 yesterday morning (Singapore time) and booked a NBA Finals clash with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Heat, three-time NBA champions, reached the Finals for the sixth time with a 4-2 victory over the Celtics in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for the Heat, while Jimmy Butler added 22 points and eight assists.

"This group, more than anything, they just love to compete," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said as the Eastern Conference trophy was presented.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, Jayson Tatum had 24, and Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker both scored 20 points.