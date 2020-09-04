Miami turn up the heat on Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler made two free-throws with no time remaining on the clock yesterday morning (Singapore time), to help his side beat top seeds Milwaukee Bucks 116-114 in Game Two of the NBA's Eastern Conference semi-finals.

It gave the fifth-seeded side a second straight win over the Bucks after a nervy ending.

With a 114-111 lead with 7.7sec left, Miami's Goran Dragic was called for a debated brush foul on a Khris Middleton three-point attempt. When Middleton converted all three of his foul shots, the game was tied with 4.3sec remaining.

That was still enough time for Butler to benefit from a similar touch foul at the other end on a corner jumper. Giannis Antetokounmpo was whistled for putting a hand on Butler's hip during the follow through, setting up the game-winning free throws.